Donald Trump's Palace treat in Beijing at the start of his China visit

BEIJING - US President Donald Trump has referred to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as the "king" of China. So it is befitting that his first stop on Wednesday (Nov 8) afternoon on his first state visit to Beijing is likely the inner sanctum of the great Qing emperor Qianlong, where he will have tea with Mr Xi.

Measuring just 5 sq m, it is the study of an emperor under whose rule the Qing empire was at it most splendid and prosperous and at its largest in terms of territory, extending westwards to Xinjiang and Tibet and including what is today the Mongolian People's Republic.

Importantly, the study, tucked in the left wing of the Forbidden City, the sprawling imperial palace of the Ming and Qing emperors, is known as Sanxitang or Hall of Three Rarities because it once housed three prized works of calligraphy, one of which is now in Taiwan.

It is perhaps a fitting reminder to the American President that China considers Taiwan a breakaway province to be reunited with the motherland at some point in time.

Apart from the Sanxitang, Mr Trump will likely also tour the West Garden, a favourite retreat of Qianlong within the Forbidden City. The garden contains a three-storey main building, exquisite pavilions and winding galleries.

In these grounds, Mr Trump and his wife Melania will be treated to an opera and a banquet. Mr Trump's sumptuous first day at the Forbidden City is part of what the Chinese have promised will be a "state visit-plus".

The hard work starts on Thursday when the two sides will try to iron out huge differences over the North Korea nuclear crisis and the enormous trade deficit that the US has with China.

Mr Trump wants China to do more to rein in North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes that not only threaten the security of North-east Asia but are also beginning to possibly threaten the US west coast.

While beginning to impose heavier sanctions on Pyongyang, Beijing is unwilling to stop crucial oil exports to North Korea, which will likely destabilise the impoverished country. It is also unwilling to sour its relations with the North further with ever heavier sanctions.

On trade, the two sides are expected to sign deals worth billions of dollars on Thursday, but these would unlikely make a big dent on the huge trade deficit that hit US$347 billion in 2016.

China is likely to make bigger concessions on trade than North Korea, but concessions that will not affect the Chinese economy too adversely, said Chinese expert on China-US relations Shi Yinhong of Renmin University.

The Chinese are hoping, however, that the visit will create the kind of friendly atmosphere that Mr Xi's April visit to Mr Trump's seaside resort Mar-a-Largo did for bilateral ties.