Doctor in China finds 1m-long phone cable in man's urethra

Doctors at a hospital in China's Dalian city were shocked to find a 1m-long phone cable in a man's urethra last month.

The man, who is in his 60s, admitted himself into the Dalian Municipal Central Hospital Affiliated Of Dalian Medical University on March 30, China's Day Day News reported.

He had reportedly inserted the cable into his penis to relieve the itching caused by prostatitis.

Reporters asked him at the hospital if he had disinfected the cable.

He answered: "No, I just washed it."

Dr Gao Zhanfeng, deputy director of the hospital's urology department, told the media that it was easy to push it in.

"However, it knotted in his bladder, and when he tried to pull it out he could not," he said.

Prostatitis refers to the inflammation of the prostate gland, a small gland found between the penis and the bladder.

Symptoms of prostatitis include painful or difficult urinating, blood in the urine and urethral discharge. If left untreated, acute bacterial prostatitis could lead to becoming sterile.

Bacterial infections are among the causes of prostatitis.

Dr Gao said he used lasers to break down the knot and removed the cable without surgery.

"This time he used a phone cable, which is relatively soft. If he had used something metallic, he could have cut his bladder," said Dr Gao.

Asked if he dared to do it again, the man said: "No, this is a lesson for me."