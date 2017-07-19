Defector to South Korea who became a celebrity resurfaces in the North

SEOUL (NYTimes) - Until April, Im Ji Hyun had been a modest television celebrity in South Korea, talking to the audience about the country she knew best: North Korea. She even had her own online fan club, indicating that she was among the relatively few North Korean defectors who had successfully adjusted to life in the capitalist South.

This week, Im resurfaced in North Korea, tearfully recalling a terrible life in the South.

"Every single day of my life in the South was a hell," Im, 26, said in a videotaped interview uploaded on the North Korean government-run propaganda website Uriminzokkiri.

"When I was alone in a dark, cold room, I was heartbroken and I wept every day, missing my fatherland and my parents back home." Im - or Jeon Hye Sung, as she was called in the North - said she returned to "the bosom of the fatherland" last month and was now living with her parents in her hometown.

She did not reveal how she travelled back to the North. The Unification Ministry, the South Korean government agency that handles issues related to defectors, said it was investigating Lim's case.

Some North Korean defectors speculated she was abducted by North Korean agents on the China-North Korean border while attempting to help her family members flee their country, reported Korea Times.

The Uriminzokkiri video features another former North Korean defector, Kim Man Bok, who returned to the North two years ago. He joined Im in criticizing the South, saying "The anti-DPRK TV programs are filled with lies from beginning to end."

Since a famine struck their country in the late 1990s, more than 30,000 North Koreans have defected to the South.

After an extensive debriefing, they go through a months-long program intended to help them integrate into South Korean society. But they often find it hard to make the transition from the North's highly regimented totalitarian system to the South's fast-paced, hyper-competitive capitalist society.

South Korean officials agree that some of the North Koreans may have returned out of desperation after failing to adjust to life in the South. But they also suspect that some were abducted back to the North after they were lured to China.

#ICYMI Chun Hye Sung, a defector who'd appeared on at least three different S.Korean TV shows, is back in N.Korea https://t.co/3i1OWn7LOO pic.twitter.com/WLeBK2470O — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) July 18, 2017

Im arrived in South Korea in 2014. From December, she had been among scores of mostly young female North Korean defectors who have tried to build careers on cable TV talk or reality shows.

While pursing her TV career, she lived in a small one-room studio in Seoul. In her fan blog in March, she said she got busier because she just enrolled in a school, according to the South Korean daily JoongAng Ilbo. In April, she thanked her fans for a birthday party, calling it "possibly the happiest birthday of my life." Soon afterwards, she disappeared.