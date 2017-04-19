Danish court upholds extradition order for daughter of ousted South Korean president’s friend

COPENHAGEN (REUTERS) – A Danish court upheld an extradition order of a South Korean woman wanted for questioning in relation to the scandal that brought down president Park Geun Hye, the Public Prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday (April 19).

“The (district) court in Aalborg backs the Public Prosecutor’s decision on the extradition of Chung Yoo Ra to South Korea,” said a spokesman for the prosecutor on Twitter.

Chung is the daughter of Choi Soon Sil, a friend of Park accused of colluding with the former president to pressure businesses to contribute to non-profit foundations.

Both Choi and Park have denied wrongdoing.

In March, Denmark’s public prosecutor ordered the extradition of Chung, a 20-year-old dressage rider, “for the purpose of prosecution in her home country”, a ruling she appealed to the district court.