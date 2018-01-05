Cosmetics for teenagers in South Korea enjoying soaring sales

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Sales of cosmetics for teenagers continued to rise in 2017, with 29 per cent growth year-on-year, data from a South Korean e-commerce firm showed on Friday (Jan 5).

According to SK Planet, which operates the e-commerce platform 11st, sales of colour cosmetics such as lipsticks and manicures soared by 549 per cent and 233 per cent, respectively.

Teenagers' makeup kits and makeup tables were also popular, with sales growing by 101 per cent and 182 per cent, respectively.

The sales of cosmetics targeting young customers have been on an upward turn since 2015, recording 94 per cent and 251 per cent growth in 2015 and 2016.

According to a recent survey, nine in 10 elementary school girls said they had worn makeup at some point, while 75 per cent of them said they have their own makeup products such as lip tints, blushers or BB cream.

"Cosmetics targeting children and male consumers have become a growing business in the industry, while kids' cosmetics lineups not only include skin lotions and facial creams but also colour cosmetics like lipsticks," said an SK Planet official.

As of 2016, the cosmetics market targeting teens and those in their early 20s was worth 300 billion won, market data showed.