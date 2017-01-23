Chinese visitors to S'pore up by 36%

China is on track to becoming Singapore's top tourist market, latest figures from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) show.

Arrivals from China jumped 36 per cent to some 2.64 million visitors from January to November last year, compared with the same period in 2015.

In the second place is Indonesia, which has traditionally been Singapore's top market for visitors. The number of visitors from Indonesia reached 2.56 million in the first 11 months of last year, up 6 per cent compared with the same period the year before.

2.6m

Number of arrivals from China to Singapore from January to November last year, a 36 per cent rise.

Overall, Singapore received 14.89 million visitors in the first eleven months of 2016, up 8 per cent year on year.

The STB has projected tourism receipts would rise 0 to 2 per cent year on year to $22 billion to $22.4 billion for 2016 as a whole.