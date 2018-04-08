Chinese state media urges US industry to rally against Trump's tariff threat

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Chinese state media on Sunday (Apr 8) called on industrial and commercial sectors in the United States to rally against President Donald Trump's plans for an additional US$100 billion (S$131 billion) in tariffs against Chinese goods.

Mr Trump threatened the extra tariffs after China last week imposed US$3 billion of tariffs on US fruits, nuts, wine and pork, just hours after the United States unveiled an initial US$50 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods.

The tit-for-tat tariffs between the world's two largest economies follows a US finding that China was engaging in unfair trade practices in connection with intellectual property protections. China rejects the charge.

"We call on the international business community including the United States industrial and commercial circles to take prompt and effective measures and urge the US government to correct its errors," said state newspaper People's Daily.

It also said that Chinese enterprises and industry will band together to support any government action against the tariffs.

China warned last Friday that it was fully prepared to respond with a "fierce counter strike" of fresh trade measures if Mr Trump imposes the additional US$100 billion in tariffs.

China's media, which are under strict control by authorities, has staunchly defended the country's position, saying it is a victim of US trade protectionism.

Last Friday, China launched a World Trade Organisation complaint against the United States, triggering a 60-day deadline for the two countries to settle the matter.