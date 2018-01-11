Chinese publisher denies 'Cultural Revolution' deleted from history textbook

BEIJING - The publisher of a new history textbook has denied an online rumour that a chapter on "Cultural Revolution" has been deleted from the book.

The publisher People's Education Press said in a statement on its website that a special section is devoted to the historical event in the new textbook, according to China Daily and website China.org.cn.

It will be used by Grade 8 students across the country and be issued in March, reported Chinese media.

The Cultural Revolution (1966- 1976) will be discussed in "Lesson 6: Arduous Exploration and Achievements in Development," in which the background, processes and harm caused by the event will be introduced, the publisher said.

According to the official newspaper of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Cultural Revolution, which lasted a decade from the mid-1960s, was "a major detour in the development path of the Party and the nation."

In a commentary published in 2016 to mark the 50th anniversary of the beginning of the Cultural Revolution, the event was called "a mistake... that cannot and will not be allowed to repeat itself."

Textbooks published by the People's Education Press are used in the majority of primary schools and middle schools in China.