Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says will protect South China Sea freedom of navigation

Chinese Premier Li said that "China shows more interest in safeguarding peace, stability and navigation freedom in the South China Sea than any other country in the world".
Chinese Premier Li said that "China shows more interest in safeguarding peace, stability and navigation freedom in the South China Sea than any other country in the world".PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China will firmly safeguard freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea, Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday (Nov 14) at a regional summit in Manila, state news agency Xinhua reported.

"Li said China is the largest country in the South China Sea and a major nation that uses the lanes in the sea, thus China shows more interest in safeguarding peace, stability, and navigation freedom in the South China Sea than any other country in the world," Xinhua said.

This story is developing.

