Chinese online games site Chushou to limit livestreaming shows after anchor's death

People use the computer at an Internet cafe in Taiyuan, China.
Published
39 min ago

HANGZHOU (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - An online games platform in China has promised to limit its livestreaming services after the sudden death of one its most popular anchors.

Gu Wang, 20, was found dead on Nov 2 after hosting a marathon session of Arena of Valour, a multiplayer battle game, on the Chushou website.

A statement released by Chushou on Wednesday (Nov 15) said he had died of overwork.

Gu had hosted the midnight to 9am broadcast since July, but on the day he died he had extended the live show several times due to demands from the audience, according to the company.

He was hardworking and regularly hailed as the website's top anchor by his 170,000 fans, the statement said.

"Anchors should pay attention to their health. They should make it a priority while working hard for their fans," Chushou added.

The company also urged its hosts to undergo annual medical health checkups.

