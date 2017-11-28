Chinese more health conscious: Poll

The McKinsey survey on Chinese consumers published last week found that the Chinese are more health conscious than before. However, their attitudes towards health are different and the survey identified these five distinct groups.

Making up 25 per cent of survey respondents, this group of people are nature lovers and seek out natural products. Some 72 per cent of them said they are focused on having fun and being close to nature.

Pollution and food safety are big concerns to them and 55 per cent of them - as opposed to 43 per cent on average - would buy natural and organic food where possible.

BALANCE SEEKERS

Making up 30 per cent of respondents, this group looks to strike an equilibrium across different dimensions of health, including physical fitness, mental health and personal relationships. To them, having a happy family is more important than amassing wealth. More than two-thirds of them are less willing to trade personal time for work.

EXERCISE ENTHUSIASTS

Making up 10 per cent of all consumers, they love to exercise and are driven by a desire for physical strength and athletic ability. Their favourite form of exercise is running, with 50 per cent engaging in that activity at least twice a week. Over half of them also avoid unhealthy food, take more supplements and buy more fresh food.

INDIFFERENT

Some 25 per cent of respondents say they are indifferent about health.

DRIVEN WORKAHOLICS

Some 10 per cent say they are "driven workaholics" who are too busy for healthy living.