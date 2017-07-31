Chinese mall saves men from shopping purgatory with 'man pods'

In Shanghai, one mall is seeking to make the experience a little less tedious by creating "man pods", a cubicle offering video games where women can deposit their boyfriends and husbands while they browse the shops.VIDEO: REUTERS
SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - The prospect of being taken on an extended shopping trip by your other half is a nightmare faced by many men across the globe and China is no exception.

Now in Shanghai, one mall is seeking to make the experience a little less tedious by creating "man pods", a cubicle offering video games where women can deposit their boyfriends and husbands while they browse the shops. 

The "man pods" had their soft launch in June. Since then over 1000 men have used the facilities, according to the owners of Ruwo Smart Technology, the company behind the scheme.

While anyone can use the pods, the owners had men in mind when they were designed. With retail spending increasing another 10 percent in the second quarter of 2017, there could be huge demand for such facilities. 

At the moment the pods are only available in one Shanghai mall, though the company behind them say they plan to expand to other shopping malls.

