BEIJING/SHANGHAI • China has taken down two online robots that appeared to go rogue in responding to users' questions, with one saying its dream was to travel to the United States and the other admitting it was not a huge fan of the Chinese Communist Party.

The two "chatbots", BabyQ and XiaoBing, are designed to use machine learning artificial intelligence (AI) to carry out online chats with humans. Both had been installed onto Tencent Holdings' popular messaging service QQ. The rare outbursts underline the pitfalls for nascent AI in China, where censors strictly control online content that is seen as politically incorrect or harmful.

According to posts online, BabyQ, one of the chatbots developed by Chinese firm Turing Robot, responded on QQ with a straightforward "no" when asked whether it loved the Communist Party.

But during tests via the developer's own website yesterday, the chatbot appeared to have undergone re-education. It deflected potentially politically charged questions when asked about self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its own, and dissident Liu Xiaobo, the imprisoned Chinese Nobel laureate who died from cancer last month.

The second chatbot, Microsoft Corp's XiaoBing, told users its "China dream was to go to America", according to a screengrab of comments before it was taken down.

Tencent said "all chatbots have now been taken offline to undergo adjustments".

REUTERS