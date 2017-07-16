Chinese aircraft carrier formation returns to Qingdao after Hong Kong visit

QINGDAO - China aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, and its formation has returned to a military port in Qingdao on Sunday (July 16), Xinhua news agency reported.

The formation had completed manoeuvring exercises and a visit to Hong Kong earlier this month (July).

It was in Hong Kong to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army being stationed there, as well as the return of the territory to Chinese sovereignty from British rule.

More than 5,000 Hong Kong people boarded the aircraft carrier and three escorting warships during an open house, Xinhua reported.

The fleet's crew held a deck reception and visited an elder care centre while they were in Hong Kong.

The naval formation had also carried out trans-regional training at sea to strengthen coordination among the vessels as well as improve the skills of crew and pilots in different regions, Xinhua reported.