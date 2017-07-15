China's late Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo cremated: State media

Shenyang, China (REUTERS/AFP) - The body of China's late Nobel laureate and dissident Liu Xiaobo was cremated on Saturday (July 15) and a government official said Liu's wife is “free”, even as a state-run newspaper attacked Liu as a “despised” criminal out of step with Chinese society.

Liu, 61, died of multiple organ failure on Thursday in a hospital in the north-eastern city of Shenyang, where he was being treated for late-stage liver cancer, having been given medical parole but not freed. He had been jailed for 11 years in 2009 for “inciting subversion of state power” after helping to write a petition known as “Charter 08” calling for sweeping political reforms.

His wife, poet Liu Xia, has been under effective house arrest since her husband won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010, but had been allowed to visit him in prison about once a month.

City government information official Zhang Qingyang said Liu Xiaobo was cremated on Saturday morning, in accordance with his relatives’ wishes and local customs.

A government statement said Mozart’s Requiem was played during the funeral, a work of music Mozart left unfinished on his death bed.

Officials released photos showing Liu Xia, with her brother, Liu Xiaobo’s brother and friends in front of the body surrounded by white flowers at a funeral home.

“Since she had just lost her husband, she was in very low spirits,” Zhang told a news conference in Shenyang. "In the period after dealing with the death of Liu Xiaobo, she won’t take anymore outside disturbances. This is the wish of the family members. It’s natural.”

The grieving Liu Xia and relatives stood in front of her husband’s body, and she “fixed her eyes on him a long time, mumbling to say farewell”, Zhang said.

Liu Xia was given the ashes, Zhang said, and added that according to his understanding, “Liu Xia is free". But he did not reveal her whereabouts.



The late Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo's wife Liu Xia holds his picture during his funeral in Shenyang, China, in this photo released by Shenyang Municipal Information Office, on July 15, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS



“We want Liu Xia to avoid more trouble,” he added. “I believe the relevant departments will protect

Liu Xia’s rights according to the law.”

During the past couple of weeks, Liu Xia had been at the hospital as her husband’s health deteriorated.

Jared Genser, a US lawyer who represented Liu Xiaobo, said Liu Xia has been held “incommunicado” since his death. She has never been charged with any crime, he said. “The world needs to mobilise to rescue her – and fast,” he said in a statement.

Rights groups and Western governments have mourned Liu Xiaobo’s death and urged the authorities to grant freedom of movement to his wife and the rest of his family. China has repeatedly attacked foreign governments for their concern about Liu and calls to allow

Liu Xia to leave the country if she wishes.

Liu family's lawyer Mo Shaoping told Reuters he did not know whether the cremation was in accordance with family wishes, however, as they had been unreachable. “They are likely still to be under the watch and control of authorities,” Mo said. “They can’t be contacted.”

State-run Global Times said Liu wanted to overthrow China’s political system and replace it with the Western model. “He was paranoid, naive and arrogant,” it said in an English-language editorial on Saturday. “He had been divorced from the main theme of Chinese society and therefore became a man of the past, a political agitator and opponent.”

Liu threw himself into the lap of Western forces and Western support had become a key source of his influence, it added. “However, his influence has breached the fundamental moral principle of Chinese patriotism and posed a challenge to China’s stability and national security. This is why Chinese society opposes and despises him.”