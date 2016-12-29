China's east-west high-speed railway up and running

KUNMING • China launched one of the world's longest high-speed railways yesterday, linking the prosperous eastern coast with the less-developed south-west.

The 2,252km-long Shanghai-Kunming line traverses five provinces - Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guizhou and Yunnan - and cuts travelling time from Shanghai to Kunming, capital of Yunnan, from 34 to 11 hours, said China Railway Corporation. The top speed is 330kmh, said train driver Wang Jingda.

It is the longest east-west high- speed railway in China. The north-south Beijing-Guangzhou line is even longer at 2,298km. It started operations in 2012.

China has built more than 20,000km of high-speed rail lines and this will increase to 45,000 km by 2030.

The launch of the Shanghai-Kunming line means the high-speed rail grid has taken shape, connecting almost all provincial-level regions.

Another high-speed line, linking Kunming and Nanning, capital of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in the south-west, was also launched yesterday.

Yunnan is home to 25 indigenous ethnic minorities. Attendants on the Shanghai-Kunming line are trained to be multilingual.

The line is said by some to be the most beautiful high-speed route in China as many of the stops are tourist sites. Yunnan is a big draw for tourists as the region boasts snow-capped mountains, canyons, tropical forests and ethnic villages.

Annual growth of the city's tourist arrivals will double after the high-speed train line is launched, said the Kunming Municipal Tourism Development Commission.

But it is not all about scenery. The line also links Yunnan with a vibrant economic powerhouse - the Shanghai-centred Yangtze River Delta economic zone.

Local governments and business people expect the connection to help in the development of the land-locked provinces of Yunnan and Guizhou. Travelling time between the two provincial capitals is cut from seven hours to two.

Yunnan's border trade with Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam is also expected to get a lift. "It will be faster for us to travel on high-speed trains," said a Laotian businessman. "I am so excited."

XINHUA