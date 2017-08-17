China's crackdown on North Korea over UN sanctions starts to pinch

BEIJING (NYTIMES) - Trucks packed with seafood were backed up, bumper to bumper, at the Chinese border with North Korea.

Protesters carried red banners demanding compensation.

And Chinese businessmen who have been making big money from North Korean crabs, shrimp and squid were furious.

United Nations sanctions banning the import of North Korean seafood started to bite on Wednesday (Aug 16), two days after China's Commerce Ministry announced it would enforce the new rules passed by the UN Security Council as punishment for the North's nuclear and missile tests.

The crackdown came as US President Donald Trump offered some rare words of praise for North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, making an apparent reference to the country's decision to wait "a little more" before acting on plans to launch ballistic missiles towards Guam, a US territory.

The Trump administration had been pushing China to tighten its enforcement of the UN sanctions, and North Korea's export of seafood is a decent, if not spectacular, source of cash for its government.

By curtailing the trade, China, which has been criticised for not properly enforcing earlier sanctions, is obeying the intent of the latest sanctions resolution but harming its own businessmen.

"I think it is very likely that I need to return my truckload of seafood back to North Korea - and what's worse, they won't give my money back," Zhang Xuebai, a wholesale trader, said in a telephone interview. "I will probably lose about US$45,000 (S$62,000). For other businessmen who have more goods stuck there, they can lose $150,000."

In all, North Korea earned US$196 million from seafood exports last year, with almost all of that revenue coming from China, the Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency said.

The ban on seafood, a highly visible export that goes almost directly to consumers, is probably one of the easiest to enforce.

North Korean shellfish has grown in popularity in China over the past few years. Big hotels and banquet centres buy the crab, shrimp and other delicacies because cheap North Korean labour makes for competitive prices.