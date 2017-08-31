China's Communist Party to hold twice-a-decade party congress beginning Oct 18: Chinese media

A general view shows delegates raising their hands as they take a vote at the closing session of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing November 14, 2012.
A general view shows delegates raising their hands as they take a vote at the closing session of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing November 14, 2012.REUTERS
Published
44 min ago
Updated
11 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS, AFP) – China’s ruling Communist Party will hold its once-every-five-years congress starting on Oct 18, state media said on Thursday (Aug 31), at which President Xi Jinping is expected to receive a second term as the party’s top leader.  

The brief dispatch by the official Xinhua news agency did not say how long the congress would go on for.

The 19th party congress will shape the influence for years to come of a president already considered the country’s most powerful leader in a generation. 

The meeting will discuss the country’s accomplishments since the previous gathering and elect the new members of the party’s top leadership, according to the party’s official mouthpiece the People’s Daily.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

This story is developing.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
What you should know before buying a car
Home-grown furniture maker thrives through three generations
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia