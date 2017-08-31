China's Communist Party to hold twice-a-decade party congress beginning Oct 18: Chinese media

BEIJING (REUTERS, AFP) – China’s ruling Communist Party will hold its once-every-five-years congress starting on Oct 18, state media said on Thursday (Aug 31), at which President Xi Jinping is expected to receive a second term as the party’s top leader.

The brief dispatch by the official Xinhua news agency did not say how long the congress would go on for.

The 19th party congress will shape the influence for years to come of a president already considered the country’s most powerful leader in a generation.

The meeting will discuss the country’s accomplishments since the previous gathering and elect the new members of the party’s top leadership, according to the party’s official mouthpiece the People’s Daily.

This story is developing.