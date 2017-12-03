China zoo boasts penguins that'll blow your mind

BEIJING • A zoo in China with a paltry line-up of animals, including inflatable penguins and a single tortoise, has drawn derision from Chinese netizens.

The zoo opened recently in Yulin city in Guangxi province, which has been in the news for its annual dog meat festival, Chinese news site The Cover reported on Thursday.

Guishan Zoo had earlier put out an advertisement saying it had a "penguin invasion". The ad also boasted activities on Nov 25 and Nov 26 that could "educate visitors about living creatures".

A banner displaying animals such as the ostrich, peacock, crocodile and penguins from the animated film Madagascar proclaims: "Where to go this weekend? A new zoo has moved in - come visit".

Following that, photos of what can be seen at the zoo have gone viral on China's Twitter-like site Sina Weibo. One shows six inflatable penguins in an "enclosure". Another shows a single blown-up penguin in a moat, with children looking on. Other sights include a few roosters in a cage, some geese and a "longevity tortoise" that supposedly invites luck. The tortoise was in a fish tank and several dollar bills and coins had been tossed inside.

One Sina Weibo user who posted photos of the dismal "zoo" wrote: "My friends happily bought three tickets to the new zoo and thought they could go see some animals, but who knew... When they went in, (this was what they saw)".

Another user marvelled at the "rare, wild animals". "Yes, there are even penguins! I laughed until my face had cramps," he wrote.

In 2013, a zoo in Henan displayed an "African lion" - it turned out that it was actually a Tibetan mastiff, when it was heard barking.