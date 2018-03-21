China will safeguard national interests in response to US trade investigations: Minister

The US decision to launch trade investigations is a unilateral act of trade protectionism, China's vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen said in New Delhi.
The US decision to launch trade investigations is a unilateral act of trade protectionism, China's vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen said in New Delhi.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
11 hours ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China will actively take measures to safeguard China's and its industries' interests, vice commerce minister said in response to United State's trade investigations.

The US decision to launch trade investigations is a unilateral act of trade protectionism, vice minister Wang Shouwen said in New Delhi, according to a statement released on Wednesday (March 21).

The adoption of trade restrictive measures will not only impede normal international trade order but also cause serious damage to multilateral trade, Wang added.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Preparing students for the green business revolution
How universities transform lives
Here’s how to keep fit without breaking a sweat
Save better and smarter online