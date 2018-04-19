China, US urged to negotiate soon over differences

A Chinese scholar has urged negotiations as soon as possible between China and the United States as tension over trade between the two largest economies worsened in recent days, with both sides ratcheting up the stakes.

Madam Chen Fengying, former director of the Institute of World Economy at government think-tank China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, said each side needs to compromise and settle for the "second-best" option in order to resolve their differences.

She warned that the trade friction, if not resolved, would have a negative impact not only on the two sides but also the world.

"The US and China together make up 40 per cent of the world's trade and investments. If there is a problem between the two countries, the world will be hurt," she said.

She added that the two sides should fulfil their obligations as the world's major economies.

"We are two major countries and we must have a strong sense of mission," she said.

Madam Chen's remarks came as trade tension flared up again after a short lull. The US on Monday banned American companies from selling components to Chinese smartphone maker ZTE for seven years, and China on Tuesday took anti-dumping measures against US sorghum, imposing a fee of 179 per cent on the grain starting yesterday.

The US retaliated yesterday by ordering anti-dumping probes against steel wheel hubs from China.

Rumblings of a possible trade war between the two major trading nations began soon after Mr Donald Trump took office as President in January last year, vowing to balance trade with China and bring back manufacturing jobs.

The US runs a huge deficit in its trade with China, which reached US$375 billion (S$492 billion) last year.

Mr Trump ordered probes in April last year into whether steel imports from China and elsewhere affected national security, and in August into whether China had stolen US intellectual property.

The outcomes were announcements early last month of stiff tariffs on steel and aluminium, and later the same month of tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Chinese products worth US$50 billion.

China retaliated by announcing tariffs of its own on US products.

However, earlier this month at the Boao Forum for Asia in China's Hainan province, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to open up China's markets further to trade and investments, which assuaged trade war fears.

Until now, that is.

In particular, the move against ZTE is seen by the Chinese as the politicising of a trade issue. The China Daily yesterday criticised the move in an editorial. "It is understandable that the US seeks to maintain its (technological) advantages, but economic issues should not be politicised as a means to curb competition," it said.

Last year, ZTE had been fined by the US and warned that further violation of US sanctions against North Korea and Iran could lead to a seven-year ban, after being found to have sold telecommunication equipment to the two countries. ZTE also agreed to punish employees involved.

The US invoked the ban on Monday, saying ZTE had failed to discipline its employees.

Madam Chen said yesterday she hoped rationality would prevail and that short-term gains are not allowed to impact long-term benefits.

She noted that 20 days had passed in the 60-day period that the US had given for public hearings, before a decision on the tariffs it said it would impose on Chinese products worth US$50 billion.

China has said it would not engage in trade talks with the US or make concessions under the shadow of US sanctions.

"Time is running out," Madam Chen said, adding that "we must make real negotiation".

"We should not be scared and we should face the challenges head on," she said.