China urges US to act 'prudently' in aluminium foil dispute

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China urged the US government on Thursday (Aug 10) to act "prudently" to avoid damaging economic relations between the two countries, in a strongly worded response to Washington's preliminary decision to slap anti-dumping duties on Chinese aluminium foil.

In a statement posted on the Ministry of Commerce's Wechat account, the government said the United States had ignored cooperation offered by Beijing and Chinese companies in making its ruling this week.

The statement, attributed to Wang Hejun, head of the Commerce Ministry's trade remedy and investigation bureau, was more strongly worded than typical responses to trade disputes with the United States.

The statement said there were no grounds to accuse China's aluminium producers of benefiting from subsidies.