China to hold key meeting to review draft amendment to Constitution

BEIJING (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Chinese government will hold a key session next week to review the draft of an amendment to some parts of the country's Constitution.

At a meeting presided by President Xi Jinping on Friday (Jan 12), members of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Political Bureau decided that the Second Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee will be held from Thursday (Jan 18) to Friday (Jan 19) next week.

The members of the Political Bureau were briefed about the feedback on the Central Committee's suggestion to amend some parts of the Constitution.

According to a statement released after the meeting, senior leaders of the party agreed that the proposal to amend the country's Constitution should only include "changes to part of it, not revision on a large scale", Xinhua reported.

They also stressed that upholding the party's leadership and reflecting the will of the people should be the principles for amending the Constitution.