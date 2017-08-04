China to build world's longest coastal road

GUANGZHOU • China's bustling southern province of Guangdong is planning to build the world's longest coastal road, the People's Daily said yesterday, quoting a Nanfang Daily report.

The proposed 1,600km-long stretch of road, which will connect 14 coastal cities when completed, is slated to be longer than the 1,055km-long California State Route 1 in the United States, according to Nanfang Daily.

The coastal cities include Zhanjiang, Maoming, Yangjiang, Jiangmen, Zhuhai, Zhongshan, Guangzhou, Dongguan, Shenzhen, Huizhou, Shanwei, Jieyang, Shantou and Chaozhou.

According to the People's Daily, construction of the Zhanjiang section will start before next year. This section, spanning more than 500km, will take up about one-third of the total length of the road. The stretch set to pass through Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Bay Area will be about 600km.

The upcoming project will comprise 600km of upgraded road pavement and over 1,000km of newly constructed roads. In addition to vehicle lanes, bicycles lanes will also be installed.

The road will pass by 90 tourist attractions, including Nan'ao Bay in Shenzhen, and Xunliao Bay in Huizhou, the People's Daily added.