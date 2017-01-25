China tells US to stay out of South China Sea disputes

China has stood firm on its claims in the South China Sea, reminding the United States that it is not a party to the territorial disputes in the vital waterway.

The remarks from Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying yesterday came after White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the US "is going to make sure we protect our interests" in the waterway through which a third of the world's maritime trade passes.

Mr Spicer was replying to a question at a briefing on whether President Donald Trump agreed with comments by his secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson that China should not be allowed access to artificial islands it had built on reefs also claimed by others.

China, which lays claim to almost the entire South China Sea, faces competing claims from Taiwan, Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

"It is a question of if those islands are in fact in international waters and not part of China proper, then yeah, we are going to make sure that we defend international territories from being taken over by one country," Mr Spicer said on Monday.

In response, Ms Hua yesterday said: "China has indisputable sovereignty over the South China Sea islands and their adjacent waters."

Noting that the US "is not a party to the South China Sea issue", she added that China was "firm in safeguarding our rights and interests".

"We urge the United States to respect the facts, speak and act cautiously to avoid harming the peace and stability of the South China Sea," Ms Hua said.

Mr Tillerson, at his Senate confirmation hearing last week, said: "We are going to have to send China a clear signal that first, the island- building stops, and second, your access to those islands also is not going to be allowed."

Many thought that this suggested the possibility of a naval blockade.

However, Dr Teng Jianqun, from a Chinese think-tank, said yes- terday that this was unlikely to happen.

"I don't think the US will send naval vessels to blockade the islands and reefs. It is like a declaration of war, that is ridiculous," Dr Teng, who is director of American Studies at the China Institute of International Studies, said at a forum.

Still, Mr Spicer's comments seemed to suggest that the US government would support a heavy- handed approach towards China on the South China Sea issue, said Associate Professor Li Mingjiang of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

While it would be almost impossible to carry out such a policy initiative - blockading the artificial islands - making such a provocative policy statement "only makes the relationship between the US and China very negative", he added.

"It could easily instigate nationalism in China and also similarly a hardline position from the Chinese policy elites", including those in the military, he warned.

Noting that the situation in the South China Sea is now quite stable without any major problems, he said having American officials making such a policy statement is "not conducive for the continuation of stability" in the area.

The Communist Party-linked Global Times newspaper, in an editorial published on its website on Sunday, said China needed to strengthen its nuclear arsenal so as to be able to deter the US.

Noting that the Trump team had shown a tough stance towards China, it said "Bejing will ready itself for pressures imposed by the new US government".

The editorial added that the US has not paid enough respect to China's military and that China "must procure a level of strategic military strength that will force the US to respect it".

Dr Teng said China would become the foremost competitor of the Trump administration, and that competition and cooperation between the two sides would strengthen.

As the two sides enter a new period of adjustment, "the possibility of friction increases", he said.