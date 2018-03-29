China still considering curbs on US soya bean imports: American council

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China is still considering import curbs on US soya beans in retaliation for moves by Washington to impose trade tariffs, US Soybean Export Council Asia director Paul Burke said on Thursday (March 29), following a meeting with the Ministry of Agriculture on Monday.

The ministry requested a meeting in Beijing with the council and it was attended by the council's China director Xiaoping Zhang, Burke said.

China is the world's biggest soya bean importer and the US is its second-largest supplier.

US grain and soya bean futures touched one-week highs on Monday as fears eased that a trade war with China will take a bite out of crop exports.

The markets ultimately closed lower on technical selling and profit-taking, analysts said. However, traders were breathing easier after China's Commerce Ministry last Friday did not mention potential duties on soya beans when it said the Chinese government may impose additional tariffs on US products, including pork.

US farmers and exporters have been worrying for months that China might restrict US soya imports due to rising bilateral tensions. China imported US$19.6 billion (S$25.7 billion) worth of US farm goods last year, with soya beans accounting for US$12.4 billion.