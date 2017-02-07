China shows off ballistic missile in drill

BEIJING • A Chinese ballistic missile capable of striking US and Japanese bases in Asia has made its latest appearance in a drill held during the Chinese New Year holiday, media reports said.

In a video posted last week on the Chinese Defence Ministry's website, the medium-range DF-16 missiles were shown being deployed as part of the Rocket Force missile brigade's exercise, reported the Associated Press.

The video shows them being transported in deep forest aboard their 10-wheeled mobile launch vehicles.

Two types of DF-16 were used in the drill: the bullet-shaped one that is considered the original DF-16, and a new variant, which features a manoeuvrable warhead and several extra fins, said China Daily.

The DF-16 fills a particular role in extending China's reach over waters it seeks to control, within what it calls the "first island chain", said the Associated Press.

First displayed at a Beijing military parade in 2015, the missile is believed to have a range of 1,000km, putting it within striking distance of Okinawa, home to several United States military installations, as well as other Japanese islands, Taiwan and the Philippines.

The DF-16, which made its debut public appearance in September 2015, is said by experts to pose a challenge to foreign military installations along the "first island chain", China's term for the series of islands that stretch from Japan in the north, to Taiwan and the Philippines in the south.

China Daily said the DF-16 was developed by China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, based on the DF-11 short-range ballistic missile, and can carry a warhead of at least 500kg.

The missile has a strike accuracy as good as that of a cruise missile, or within as little as 5m of the target, the paper said, citing Mr Shi Hong, executive editor of military journal Shipborne Weapons.

It is also able to manoeuvre in its final stage to strike slow-moving targets and evade anti-missile defences, such as the US Patriot system deployed by Taiwan.

The drill came days after China's reported test of a new variant of its Dongfeng-5 long-range missile, capable of carrying a payload of 10 individual warheads.

The test of the DF-5C missile was carried out last month using 10 multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles, or MIRVs, reported the Washington Free Beacon on Jan 31.

The missile was fired from the Taiyuan Space Launch Centre in central China and flew to a desert in western China, said the news website.

The test is significant, it added, because it indicates that the secretive Chinese military is boosting its nuclear arsenal.

An unidentified officer from the Defence Ministry's Information Bureau reached by Shenzhen TV last Saturday would neither confirm nor deny the DF-5C test, but said that such tests are not aimed at any foreign nation or specific target.