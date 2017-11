BEIJING (REUTERS) - China and South Korea will work towards denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday (Nov 1).

China and South Korea will continue to use diplomatic means to address the Korean peninsula issue, according to the statement.

The statement came following a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday between Lee Do Hoon, South Korea's representative for six-party nuclear talks, and his Chinese counterpart, Kong Xuanyou.