China says will investigate if UN resolutions on North Korea contravened

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's foreign ministry on Wednesday (Nov 8) said that China fully and strictly implements UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea and will investigate if there are activities that contravene resolutions.

China upholds resolving the North Korean nuclear issue via talks, ministry spokeswomen Hua Chunying added, speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing.

US President Donald Trump will ask China to cut its financial links with North Korea and to abide by UN sanctions when meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, a senior White House official said on Wednesday.

Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday afternoon from South Korea for a two-night stop in the Chinese capital as part of his marathon Asia tour.

In a closely-watched speech to South Korea's National Assembly on Wednesday morning, Mr Trump called on all nations including China and Russia to confront the North Korean problem together, urging them to implement United Nations sanctions, downgrade diplomatic ties and sever all trade with the North.