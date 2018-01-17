China says Vancouver meeting on North Korea showed Cold War mentality

BEIJING (REUTERS, AFP) - China said on Wednesday (Jan 17) a just concluded meeting in Canada about North Korea showed a Cold War mentality and would only undermine a settlement of the North Korea issue.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a daily news briefing.

China did not attend the meeting in Vancouver, saying it would not help with efforts to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue.

Beijing on Tuesday (Jan 16) dismissed the international meeting as illegitimate, as major players like China and Russia were not present.

"The most important relevant parties of the Korean peninsula issue haven't taken part in the meeting so I don't think the meeting is legal or representative," Mr Lu said on Tuesday.

He denounced the "Cold War mentality" of "relevant parties" - without naming nations.

China, which is North Korea's main economic and diplomatic ally, has criticised the Vancouver talks and called for discussions on sanctions to remain within the United Nations framework.

While Russia and China have backed UN sanctions against North Korea, they have pushed for the United States to halt military drills in the region in return for Pyongyang suspending weapons tests.