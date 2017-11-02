China says trade surplus with the United States not intentional

Shipping containers are seen at Nansha terminal of Guangzhou port, China on June 14, 2017. China said on Thursday (Nov 2) that it has not intentionally sought a trade surplus with the United States.
Shipping containers are seen at Nansha terminal of Guangzhou port, China on June 14, 2017. China said on Thursday (Nov 2) that it has not intentionally sought a trade surplus with the United States.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
10 hours ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China said on Thursday (Nov 2) that it has not intentionally sought a trade surplus with the United States, after President Donald Trump called the US trade deficit with the country "embarrassing" and "horrible".

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a regular briefing in Beijing.

Trump will begin a trip to Asia on Friday, visiting five countries including China. He also told reporters on Wednesday that every trade deal the United States has is "disastrous".

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mum on a budget: How to build a cosy baby nursery
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Don’t miss these delicious deals at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands