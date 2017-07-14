China says Taiwan president's remarks on Liu Xiaobo 'very dangerous' for cross-strait ties

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has accused Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen of aggravating cross-strait tensions, citing her comments following the death of Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo on Thursday (July 13) as an example of "repeated arbitrary attacks".

Tsai said on Thursday that the self-ruled island hopes China can show self-confidence and promote political reform, after Liu died of cancer.

"Tonight, together with everyone that cares about human rights in China, we mourn the tragic passing of Liu Xiaobo. I want to pay my highest respects to this tireless advocate for human rights," Tsai said in a statement that she also posted to Twitter.

"I also wish to express my deepest condolences to his family, particularly (Liu's wife) Ms Liu Xia who is currently still under house arrest."I

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, was quoted by the official Xinhua news agency on Friday as saying that such "reckless" comments were "very dangerous" for cross-strait relations.