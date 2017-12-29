China says reports of Chinese ships selling oil to North Korea not based on facts after Trump complaint

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China said on Friday (Dec 29) that reports of Chinese ships selling oil to North Korea do not accord with the facts, adding that China will never allow Chinese companies to violate UN resolutions.

China has always implemented UN resolutions in their entirety, and if there really are violations, China will deal with them seriously in accordance with the law, ministry spokesman Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing.

Ms Hua was speaking after US President Donald Trump said he had "been soft" on China over trade issues and said he was not happy that China had allowed oil shipments to go into North Korea.