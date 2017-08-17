China says no risk of contamination from EU egg scare

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's Agriculture ministry said on Thursday (Aug 17) that no eggs from Europe have been imported into the country, leaving no risk of contamination from a scare sweeping Europe about the use of a potentially harmful insecticide.

In a monthly ministry briefing, Jin Fazhong, deputy director at the agricultural quality and safety inspection bureau said:"There is no risk of eating poisoned eggs in China."

Millions of chicken eggs have been pulled from European supermarket shelves as a result of the scare over the use of the insecticide fipronil, which is forbidden in the food chain and can cause organ damage in humans.

The egg contamination has affected at least 17 European countries as well as Hong Kong.