Xi rolls out red carpet for Trump on second day of state visit; tough talks ahead for both sides

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday (Nov 9) morning held what state media described as "a very special" and "the highest-level" welcome ceremony for visiting US President Donald Trump at the Great Hall of the People.

The welcome ceremony began at around 9.15am with a Chinese military band playing the US and Chinese national anthems while ceremonial cannon fire erupted in nearby Tiananman Square.

A line of uniformed officials in green, white and blue uniforms stood at attention as the leaders of the world's two largest economies walked side by side on a red carpet that snaked around the area in front of the Great Hall.

Live broadcast of the ceremony showed them walking past the uniformed troops. They paused in front of the military band as it played The Stars and Stipes Forever. A crowd of school children waving American and Chinese flags was also at the venue to welcome the US leader, according to a pool report.

Mr Trump was wearing what Chinese state media called a "China red" tie, while Mrs Melania Trump was wearing a long black and white dress with floral motifs.



US President Donald Trump takes part in a welcoming ceremony with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, on Nov 9, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS



North Korea and trade will likely top the agenda as Mr Trump and Mr Xi Jinping sat down on Thursday morning for formal talks, a day after the US leader warned in Seoul Pyongyang of the grave danger of developing nuclear weapons.

The hard work of Mr Trump's three-day visit starts today, when the two sides try to iron out huge differences over the North Korea nuclear crisis and the enormous trade deficit the US has with China. It is Mr Trump's first state visit to China since taking office in January.

Mr Trump wants China to do more to rein in North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes, which not only threaten the security of North-east Asia, but are also beginning to possibly threaten the US West Coast.

While beginning to impose heavier sanctions on Pyongyang, Beijing is unwilling to sour its relations with the North further with even heavier sanctions.

On trade, the US and China will sign deals worth billions of dollars, but these are unlikely to make a big dent on the huge trade deficit that hit US$347 billion last year.

The two leaders are to hold two closed-door meetings on Thursday morning. The first small-group bilateral meeting was held in the Fujian Hall in the Great Hall. They are expected to move to the East Hall for a larger group discussion.

Both leaders are scheduled to give a joint press conference around noon on Thursday.

Mr Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday afternoon for a three-day state visit. China is the third stop of Mr Trump's 12-day, five-nation tour of Asia, which started in Japan on Sunday (Nov 5).



Chinese honour guards prepare for the arrival of China's President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. PHOTO: AFP



China has been keen to show the importance it puts on Mr Trump's visit, the first by a foreign leader since the end of a key Communist Party Congress last month where Mr Xi cemented his power.

On Wednesday, Mr Xi gave Mr Trump the rare honour of a personal tour of the Forbidden City. The UNESCO World Heritage site was closed for one day on Wednesday.

"Looking forward to a full day of meetings with President Xi and our delegations tomorrow. THANK YOU for the beautiful welcome China! @FLOTUS Melania and I will never forget it!" Trump said on Twitter after the visit and dinner on Wednesday.

According to the official news agency Xinhua, China is pulling out all the stops to make the US president feel welcomed and honoured.



Children wave national flags before the arrival of China's President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

PHOTO: AFP



Chinese state media on Thursday praised the tone of the initial get-together on the first day, part of what China has promised will be a "state visit plus" for Trump.

"Trump seems to be pragmatic on his Beijing policy, and has no interest in ideological diplomacy. He hasn't used the issue of human rights to make trouble for China so far, and this means the Sino-US relationship can focus on substantive matters,"influential tabloid the Global Times said in an editorial.

Beijing wants to make sure the visit will be a success.

"If China and the US have good relations, then many global issues can be resolved easily," Professor Jia Qingguo of Peking University told The Straits Times.