China reports 7 new mainland Covid-19 cases

People cross a street in Shanghai on May 25, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China reported 7 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland as of end-May 25, up from 11 a day earlier, the National Health Commission reported.

The commission said in a statement all of the new infections were imported cases, involving travellers from overseas.

It also reported 29 new asymptomatic cases - patients who are infected but do not show symptoms - versus 40 a day earlier.

The total number of cases to date in the mainland stands at 82,992. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

 

