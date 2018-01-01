China ready to promote mutual trust with Russia

BEIJING • Chinese President Xi Jinping said he is ready to join his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in consolidating political and strategic mutual trust, and expanding bilateral all-round pragmatic cooperation.

Mr Xi made the pledge in his New Year greeting message to Mr Putin yesterday. In the message, Mr Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, extended his sincere greetings to President Putin and the Russian people.

China seeks to promote international strategic coordination with Russia, and to work towards more fruitful development of bilateral ties, he said.

Mr Xi said the passing year has seen important progress in the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, adding that both sides have shown firm support for each other on questions concerning their respective core interests.

Mr Xi also noted the strategic and major projects of the two countries have been steadily moving forward, and the cooperation in innovation and agriculture, as well as people-to-people and media exchanges have been flourishing.

China and Russia have also maintained close and effective coordination in international and regional affairs, and have made important contribution in preserving world peace and stability, Mr Xi said.

In his return message, Mr Putin said Russia-China relations last year achieved new progress, and he pledged that Russia will join China in continuing efforts to deepen their partnership.

Meanwhile, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also exchanged greetings with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev yesterday, and both have praised the development of bilateral cooperation, pledging to deepen efforts in the new year.

XINHUA