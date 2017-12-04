China plugs idea of 'cyber sovereignty' again

China has again pushed for "cyber sovereignty" - the concept that each country should be able to govern its own Internet space like a physical territory.

Delivering the keynote address at the opening of the fourth World Internet Conference, an annual event in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, Politburo Standing Committee member Wang Huning said more countries are buying into this vision and other Chinese concepts, such as the "orderly flow" of data resources, in part because of the irresistible size of the Chinese Internet market.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS: China continues push for more controlled cyberspace