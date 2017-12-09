China 'needs to boost soft power when overseas'

While China was lauded for the benefits that its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) brings to developing countries, it was also reminded at a forum yesterday that it must be sensitive to their cultures and traditions.

Noting that landlocked nations like his found it hard to do business, former Kyrgyzstan prime minister Djoomart Otorbaev said at the China-Asean Entrepreneurs Forum that his country welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping's idea of updating the ancient land and sea Silk Roads by building roads, railways and ports to link Asia with Europe and Africa.

The BRI would provide the crucial connectivity for Central Asian nations like Kyrgyzstan to do business with the rest of the world.

In his keynote speech, Mr Otorbaev noted that the hard power aspect of the BRI - building of infrastructure in the countries along the route - is the easiest part. The soft power is the more complicated aspect where close attention is needed to ensure the success of the initiative, he said. This soft power involves "people-to-people interaction, cultural adjustments, understanding the differences between culture, language and history", he added.

Vietnamese scholar Do Tien Sam said there were many minority groups in countries such as Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, and there was a need to "protect the cultural features and essence" of these groups.

He noted that Chinese firms in Vietnam performed less well in corporate social responsibility than Japanese and South Korean firms. Dr Sam told The Straits Times that Chinese firms need to do more in areas such as environmental protection. He noted too that the Chinese are not doing enough to train local talent.

Especially in contractual projects, the Chinese tend to bring in their own workers and even their own equipment, although these are available locally. "This leads to antipathy among some local people," he said.

Some of these problems were acknowledged by Mr Xu Ningning, executive president of the China-Asean Business Council, one of the hosts of the forum.

In his keynote speech, he said he had been told by an Indonesian minister that Chinese entrepreneurs honour only 7 per cent of their promises, while the Japanese do so 70 per cent of the time.

He said in some countries, Chinese entrepreneurs are seen as rich people who spit in the street, jump queue and are loud.

"We should respect local customs and localise our products," he said. "Connecting with, and understanding between, people is the soil of economic growth."