China names head of super agency

China's senior graft buster Yang Xiaodu was yesterday appointed as head of a new anti-corruption super agency that has expanded authority to probe both party officials and public servants.

The National Supervision Commission will merge the powerful anti-graft watchdog - the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) - with other anti-graft departments, including the Ministry of Supervision. But some analysts say the CCDI is likely to maintain significant autonomy and even decision-making authority.

The Parliament also appointed Premier Li Keqiang to a second five-year term, during which he could be further marginalised.

President Xi Jinping has put allies in positions that could further reduce Mr Li's functions as premier, analysts say.

