China names head of super agency

Newly elected head of the National Supervision Commission Yang Xiaodu takes an oath at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 18, 2018.
Published
Mar 19, 2018

China's senior graft buster Yang Xiaodu was yesterday appointed as head of a new anti-corruption super agency that has expanded authority to probe both party officials and public servants.

The National Supervision Commission will merge the powerful anti-graft watchdog - the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) - with other anti-graft departments, including the Ministry of Supervision. But some analysts say the CCDI is likely to maintain significant autonomy and even decision-making authority.

The Parliament also appointed Premier Li Keqiang to a second five-year term, during which he could be further marginalised.

President Xi Jinping has put allies in positions that could further reduce Mr Li's functions as premier, analysts say.

