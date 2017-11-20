China military sets up website to report leaks, fake news

BEIJING • China's military yesterday launched a website inviting the public to report leaks and fake news, as well as illegal online activities by military personnel, the latest step in a push to ensure Communist Party control over the Internet.

Beijing has been ramping up measures to secure the Internet and maintain strict censorship, a process that accelerated ahead of the party's five-yearly National Congress that took place in October.

The new website is an effort to implement the guiding spirit of the Congress and will help maintain a "clear Internet space" surrounding the military, according to 81.cn, the military's official news portal.

Citizens are encouraged to use the platform to report online content that attacks the military's absolute leadership and distorts the history of the military and the Communist Party, the website said.

Cases of military personnel illegally opening online social accounts and publishing unauthorised information should also be reported, it said.

President Xi Jinping has made China's "cyber sovereignty" a top priority in his sweeping campaign to bolster security. He has also reasserted the ruling Communist Party's role in limiting and guiding online discussion.

Last Thursday, China's top cyber authority rejected a recent report ranking it last out of 65 countries for press freedom, saying the Internet must be"orderly" and the international community should join it in addressing fake news and other cyber issues.

Mr Ren Xianliang, vice-minister of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), said the rapid development of the country's Internet over two decades is proof of its success and that it advocates for the free flow of information.

"We should not just make the internet fully free; it also needs to be orderly... The United States and Europe also need to deal with these fake news and rumours," Mr Ren said without elaborating.

Last Tuesday, US non-governmental organisation Freedom House released an annual report ranking China last in terms of Internet freedom for the third year in a row, criticising censorship activity targeting ethnic minorities, media and regular citizens.

This year, China brought in new rules banning virtual private networks and other methods used to circumvent the country's Great Firewall, which blocks foreign social media and news sites in the country.

The CAC also introduced laws making members of messaging app groups legally liable for content deemed offensive to socialist values.

It comes as China prepares to host the World Internet Conference next month, where members of international governments and the UN will join local officials for a series of discussions on cyber governance.

