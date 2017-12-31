China mall ushering in Year of the Dog with Trump-like statue

A mall in northern China has installed a larger-than-life canine statue with more than a passing resemblance to United States President Donald Trump to welcome the coming Year of the Dog. The giant pooch towers above shoppers in Taiyuan, capital of Shanxi province, sporting a slick golden pompadour, angled brows and a red scarf, with one index finger raised in a distinctly Trumpian manner. Born in 1946, Mr Trump, who has been accused of having more bark than bite, is a dog under the Chinese zodiac. Those born in the Year of the Dog, according to Chinese astrology, are forthright and extremely loyal and have a strong sense of justice. But they can also be stubborn, irritable and easily angered. Last year, the mall erected a large Trump-like rooster, which inspired numerous replicas, including a giant inflatable one placed not far from the White House this summer.