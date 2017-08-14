China issues order to implement UN sanctions on North Korea

BEIJING (REUTERS/BLOOMBERG) - China's Commerce Ministry issued an order on Monday (Aug 14) banning imports of coal, iron ore, lead concentrates and ore, lead and sea food from North Korea, effective from Tuesday, as Beijing moved to implement United Nations sanctions announced earlier this month.

The UN sanctions must be implemented 30 days after the resolution was approved in a vote on Aug 6.

China has urged calm while backing tighter sanctions against North Korea to ward off US threats of punitive tariffs and military strikes.

While China in February banned coal imports from North Korea, analysts say the effectiveness of this and the latest sanctions depends on total trade and how rigorously Beijing implements the new curbs.

North Korea purchased US$935 million (S$1.3 billion) worth of exports from China in the three months through June, 17 per cent more than in the same period a year earlier, Chinese official data shows.

