China health school fined $21k for serving earthworm, teeth, spiders in canteen food

A school in China's Xuzhou city in Jiangsu province has been fined 100,000 yuan (S$21,000) for having poor food hygiene, including serving an earthworm in a bowl of noodle soup, plastic pieces in a hotdog and metal wire in other food served at the canteen.

The Xuzhou Health School was given the fine by the local authorities after it conducted investigations, Chinese news site Ifeng.com reported.

Local news outlets had written about the poor food hygiene at the school's canteen, with students reporting that they found all manner of items in the canteen food, including teeth, spiders and metal wires.

The principal of the school, which specialises in nursing and in rural medicine, received demerit points for the debacle, People.cn reported.

Municipal authorities in Xuzhou's Xinyi city also declared that all relevant departments in the entire city must conduct food hygiene inspections to ensure that students are eating food that is hygienic and safe.