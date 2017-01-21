China facing pressure on trade and geopolitics with Donald Trump in power

BEIJING - Newly minted US President Donald Trump may not have mentioned China in his inaugural speech, but the thinking is the same as Mr Trump on the campaign trail, and China can expect pressure from the US both on trade and geopolitics.

This is the view of the Chinese Communist Party-linked newspaper Global Times on Mr Trump and his speech in its early morning op-ed on Saturday (Jan 21).

Revitalising the US economy and improving the people's livelihood is his No.1 goal, and Mr Trump seems convinced that the US problems stem from its foreign economic and trade policy, the editorial said. He sees the turning of all this to be beneficial to the US as pressing.

"Trade friction between a Trump-led US and China is highly probable," said the editorial.

While Mr Trump and his team has probably not finalised the path it will take in its policy towards China, they probably want to expand exports to China and move some of their factories in China back to the US.

In all this "the Taiwan issue is almost certainly a trump card", it said.

Mr Trump has not talked about universal values or geopolitics in his inaugural address "and perhaps his interest is not here", it noted.

But this does not mean that the new US administration will not increase pressure on China in these areas.

And if he wants to pressure China to make concessions, "it cannot be ruled out that he will use various means without scruples".

Chinese netizens reacted with vigour to a piece on the Hong Kong-based ifeng.com website on Mr Trump's likely policy towards China.

One from Daqing in northeastern Heilongjiang province said: "I hope for China to be strong."

Another, from Shandong province, said: "If (the US) dares to be a rogue, then we will dare to be a robber!"

