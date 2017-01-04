China extends rural assets reforms to protect farmers

After years of having their land seized by debt-ridden local governments for resale to developers and factory owners, Chinese farmers can look forward to greater protection of their property.

Reforms of farmers' collective assets are being piloted at a time when rural-urban integration and the migration of farmers to the cities make it difficult to discern who owns what assets in the rural areas, thus making it easier for these to be lost or misappropriated.

The Agriculture Ministry yesterday said the reforms, which began in 29 counties last year, would be expanded to another 100 counties.

Broadly, the aims of the reforms are two-fold - to safeguard the rights and interests of farmers and to generate "new dynamics for rural economic development", said Minister for Agriculture Han Changfu.

"The large amount of collective assets will sit idle without realising their full value if not vitalised or integrated, and will risk being lost or misappropriated if rights of individual households are not identified (in a timely fashion)," he said at a press conference.

He added that China's villages have accumulated total assets of 2.86 trillion yuan (S$596.7 billion).

The reforms involve verifying ownership and evaluating the value of the collective assets - including land, buildings, equipment, farming infrastructure, collective enterprises and public infrastructure - which will take three years to complete, starting from this year.

After this, the assets will be quantified and then allocated to farmers in the form of shares or allotments, to establish a shareholding cooperative system. This process will take five years.

The aim of the new shareholding cooperative would be to "constantly achieve and increase" farmers' income from their collective property, said Mr Han.

The ways to do so could include renting out the assets or developing rural tourism.

Farmers have the "democratic" right to take part in the reform process, including membership identification and deciding on the asset equity set-up, said Mr Han.

To give farmers more adequate and secure land rights, a robust legal system to protect rural property will be put in place and laws governing rural land contracts amended, according to material released by the ministry yesterday.

This is in keeping with President Xi Jinping's exhortation last April at a rural reform forum that key to the reforms was to respect the wishes of farmers, safeguard farmers' rights and interests and ensure grain production capacity.

Reforms on rural collective property rights were started last year after earlier reforms allowed farmers to transfer their land-use rights, and many farmers who have moved to the cities to work have done so. This has meant bigger and more efficient farms.

China's land is state-owned or owned collectively by villages, and farmers are given 30-year land-use contracts.

While some have suggested that allowing farmers to buy and sell land at will would be a better way of improving agricultural productivity, the thinking of the Chinese government is that rural land should remain in collective ownership.

Mr Xi at the rural reform forum had stressed that the core of deepening rural reform was upholding and improving the basic rural operation system and sticking to collective ownership of rural land, among other things.