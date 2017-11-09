China detected more than 1,560 cases of US-related IP infringement this year

The US has launched an investigation into China's alleged theft of US intellectual property, which looks at claims China ignores patent and copyright protections. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's customs agency said on Thursday (Nov 9) that it has detected more than 1,560 of cases intellectual property infringement on goods exported to the US during two joint China-US crackdowns this year.

The US has launched an investigation into China's alleged theft of U.S. intellectual property, which looks at claims China ignores patent and copyright protections, and forces U.S. companies to turn over technology or enter into joint ventures with Chinese partners.

The statement posted on the website of China's General Administration of Customs came as US President Donald Trump is on a state visit to Beijing.

