China cyber authority says Baidu, Tencent, Weibo platforms under investigation

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's top cyber authority said on Friday (Aug 11) that it is investigating several of China's most popular internet platforms over breaches of cyber laws.

The investigation includes China's most popular social media platforms, Tencent Holdings' WeChat and Weibo, as well as Baidu's forum site Tieba.

The Cyberspace Administration of China accuses the sites of failing to remove violent and obscene content, as well as terrorism content and false news, according to local regulations.