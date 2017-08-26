China bans new business with North Korea in line with sanctions

Published
31 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's commerce ministry late on Friday (Aug 26) banned North Korean individuals and enterprises from doing new business in China, in line with United Nations Security Council sanctions passed earlier this month.

New joint venture enterprises, new wholly owned businesses and the expansion of existing entities involving North Korean individuals or companies are prohibited in China, according to a notice released on the ministry's website.

Applications for Chinese new or expanded investment in North Korea by Chinese companies would not be approved, the ministry said.

The new measures take effect immediately.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

New sanctions by China, Japan, the United States and the United Nations are aimed at pressuring Pyongyang to end its nuclear weapons programme.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Home-grown furniture maker thrives through three generations
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia