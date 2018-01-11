China backs efforts by North and South Korea to improve ties, Xi says

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China supports efforts by North and South Korea to improve relations, President Xi Jinping told South Korean President Moon Jae In on Thursday (Jan 11), Chinese state media said.

In a telephone call, Xi told Moon that China was willing to push forward cooperation with South Korea and jointly maintain regional peace and stability, the official China Daily newspaper said.

At Tuesday's talks, North Korea said it would attend the Winter Olympics in the South next month, and both sides agreed to resolve problems through dialogue and revive military consultations to avoid accidental conflict.

Xi said he supported Moon's stance that the advancement of inter-Korean ties and the denuclearisation of the peninsula should "go in parallel", the South's Blue House said in a statement.